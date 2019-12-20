Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's blunder is hard to digest, as he went on a holiday with his family to Hawaii and pictures of him drinking and posing for selfies went viral on social media, all this while the country faces bushfires and two firefighters are dead.

As soon as the pictures went viral, bikini model Lara Worthington tweeted, ''Scott Morrison: WHERE THE BLOODY HELL ARE YOU??? #AustraliaBurns #AustraliaFires,'' and things went downhill since then as a number of people tweeted their disgust against their leader for enjoying in Hawaii while the country was burning."

The Prime Minister is expected to return to Australia today on December 20 and get back to work after the holiday.

I regret causing offence, says Scott Morrison

As criticism mounted against the prime minister from every corner, he released a statement saying he deeply regrets causing offence to Australians and stated that he has been receiving regular updates on the bushfires.

"Over the course of the past week I have been taking leave with my family. Our leave was brought forward due to the need to cancel our scheduled leave in January because of our official government visit to India and Japan. I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time,'' Morrison said in a statement.

Morrison expressed condolences to the fallen

Scott Morrison expressed sincere condolences and sympathies to the people and firefighters who lost their lives during to the bushfires and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians. Their sacrifice and their service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured the best in their recovery.

Morrison played hide and seek

Right after the pictures of him drinking and posing for selfies were out on social media, Scott Morrison released the statement and called into 2GB radio and confirmed he's in Hawaii with his family, something his office has demurred on all week and in the call, confirmed that he would head back to Sydney.