Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday denied that his climate change policies were a part of the ongoing bush-fire in Australia. The comments came after weeks of silence about the link between climate change and the deadly fire which was described by the emergency services as 'unprecedented' in number and scale for the early bush-fire season.

The PM said that it's not scientifically credible that Australia was contributing directly to the fire conditions in the country or anywhere in the world. With the fire ablaze in most of the countryside, Morrison argues that Australia is doing its bit for climate change. As people evacuate to safer regions and schools stay closed during the fire in Sydney, Morrison dismissed the need for any further action.

Bush fire not linked to climate change

Various experts and residents who came in close contact with the fire have started to bring in the link between the changing climatic conditions and the intense fires. Scientists identify the factors of changing weather conditions along with the rising global temperature as a part of the ongoing bush fire in Australia.

Cutting down greenhouse gas emissions

In the light of Australia's present condition and future of climate change, Morrison has been asked to take a call on cutting down of greenhouse gas emissions and switching to renewable energy. Australia has committed itself to the Paris agreement in 2005. But experts believe that the projected reduction of the emission by 26-28% from 2005 to 2030 is not a possible target at this point.

Green Party voters died in bushfires?

The debate took an ugly turn outside parliament when National Party MP Barnaby Joyce told sky TV that the two people who died in bushfires in New South Wales were likely Greens voters. "I acknowledge the two people who died were most likely people who voted for the Green party. So I'm not going to start attacking them, that's the last thing I want to do." Soon, PM Morrison described the remarks as "very unhelpful."

The devastating bushfires have damaged more than a million hectares of land and at least 150 homes so far. With the Code Red in many cities, the country is bracing for a challenging Southern Hemisphere summer next.