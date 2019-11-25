Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, November 25, called the claims involving China's attempts to politically interfere in the federal parliament "deeply disturbing" and stated the country's counter-espionage agency is investigating the matter.

"I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling," Morrison was quoted as saying by Reuters adding that the case has boosted Australian security agencies in countering foreign interference. "Australia is not naive to the threats that it faces more broadly," he added.

Chinese 'plot' to install spy in federal parliament

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) stated that an investigation into the alleged Chinese plot to install a spy in the federal parliament had been launched prior to the reports on newspapers and the interview aired on "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "Australians can be reassured that Asio was previously aware of matters that have been reported today, and has been actively investigating them."

According to Chinese defector, Wang "William" Liqiang, he asked the Australian government to grant him political asylum along with his wife and son after he disclosed high-grade details about contentious activities conducted by Beijing claiming he was personally "involved and participated in a series of espionage activities."

Reports revealed the Chinese intelligence offered a "seven-figure sum" to a Melbourne luxury car dealer, Bo "Nick" Zhao, in exchange of spying for China by running for a seat in Australia's federal parliament.

Zhao had approached Asio about proposing to conduct espionage after he was approached from another Melbourne businessman about a year ago, according to the joint aired report by "60 Minutes" and "The Age" citing Zhao's associates and Western human sources.