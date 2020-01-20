Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan are embarking on their 85th Grand Slam together when they begin their campaign at the 2020 Australian Open against India's Rohan Bopanna and Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama. The American pair, who are arguably the greatest doubles pairing in the history of tennis, are taking a different approach this year, since it is their last visit to Melbourne Park.

The Bryan brothers announced that the 2020 season will be their last on the tour after 22 seasons with both players keen to go out on a high rather than "with a limp". The pair who have won over 100 tour level titles which includes a combined 18 men's doubles Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal at the London games.

The American duo have won six titles in Melbourne and will be glad to make it seven before they bid goodbye to one of their favorite arenas but Mike, who is the older of the two by two minutes, revealed that they are taking a different approach this time around with winning not the only thing on their agenda. Apart from just focusing on practice and getting ready for their match, they are taking in the atmosphere and spending more time at the site.

"We're always really focused, take practice seriously, all that. But walk out there with just different expectations. We're always so focused on winning. If we don't win, we're pissed," Mike Bryan told ATP's official website ahead of their first match.

"Now we're spending more time at the site, having more conversations, taking more time. It's not just practice and go back and lay in bed, feel good for the match. It's get out here and talk to all of you.

"It's basically looking around. It's getting out of your own head, being solely focused on the victories. Now we're coming in here and we don't know how we're going to do. We haven't looked at the draw yet. If we can win a match or two, we'll be stoked. A couple chest bumps, call it a day," the former world No.1 added.

The Bryan brothers last won a Grand Slam title together in 2014, while their last tour level title came at the 2018 Miami Open. They will be keen to add to their kitty before they hang up their rackets after the 2020 US Open in September.