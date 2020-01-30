Swiss tennis star Roger Federer will fight it out against Novak Djokovic in the first semi-final of the Australian Open 2020 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 30.

The 38-year-old tennis player will look forward to registering a win and continue his quest to win his 21st Grand Slam whereas the Djoker who had a good tournament till now will want to avenge his loss at the hands of the Swiss giant in the ATP World Tour Finals.

Preview

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not been at his best throughout the tournament due to a groin injury he has been suffering from. Federer had to make a major comeback in the quarter-final fixture after he saved seven matchpoints against Tennys Sandgren. Though the five-set thriller went in favour of the Swiss tennis star it will not be easy for him to recover in such short notice.

Federer's quest of winning his 21st Grand Slam might get hindered due to the form that the Serbian tennis player is enjoying at this moment. It will be interesting to see how the former six-time Australian Open champion copes up with his fitness issues if the match goes into the fifth set.

On the other hand, after facing a minor hiccup in the first-round fixture of the tournament Novak Djokovic has been cruising through the Australian Open without facing much trouble. The 32-year-old tennis star defeated Milas Raonic in straight sets in the quarter-final fixture and will be aiming to replicate the same in the semi-final clash against Federer.

Moreover, if the Djoker goes on to lift the coveted trophy he will become the world number one replacing Rafael Nadal who lost in the quarter-finals, so it will act as an added motivation for the Serbian.

Prediction

The Djoker has the upper hand in the 50th fixture of the rivals as he has been in better shape and form in recent times compared to the aged Federer. But, if the Swiss giant delivers his natural display on the big day then it will be a tough fight which will enthral tennis fans from all over the world.

Schedule

The heavyweight clash between Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic will take place from 7.30 pm local time on January 30.

How and where to watch online streaming around the world

Australia- The Channel 9 app is the place tennis fans in Australia should opt for to watch the live streaming Down Under. Moreover, Channel 9 also has the broadcasting rights for live TV action of the Australian Open.

United States- Tennis fans in the US will be able to watch live streaming on ESPN+. Live broadcast can be experienced on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

United Kingdom- Eurosport has secured the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open this year. So online streaming can be enjoyed on the Eurosport Player by tennis lovers from the UK. Online streaming in Switzerland and Serbia can be experienced on the same streaming platform.

Canada- In Canada the online streaming of the heavyweight fixture can be enjoyed on the TSN app and live telecast will happen on the TSN channel.

New Zealand- Sky NZ is there for the people of New Zealand to witness this much-anticipated encounter. The SKY Go app will provide the service for the viewers online.

India- The live telecast can be witnessed on Sony TEN and Sony SIX in India. The tennis lovers can enjoy online streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Singapore- The live broadcast of the Australian Open can be enjoyed on the FOX Sports channel. Live streaming can be experienced on FOX+.

VPN could also help the viewers to enjoy the epic encounter if they are not able to watch the match using the above options.