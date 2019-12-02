An Australian model named Alivia Celio went under the knife to get a good pair of assets and pumped it up to a good D size cup. Things went downhill since then and her life ended up being a living hell as she suffered from several health issues which included her face being swollen up on a regular basis.

The 23-year-old then decided to remove her breast implants in the USA and took to Instagram saying that she suffered from multiple health-related issues and the list is long and never-ending. She said, that she suffered from ''Brain fog, debilitating fatigue, nausea, blurred vision, severe hormone imbalances, gut health issues, joint pain, heart palpitations, breathing difficulties, rashes and often felt as if I couldn't cope with life. The whites of my eyes were red and my face was always swollen.''

Alivia is finally free from her breast implants

Alivia, who works in public relations, spent $11,000 to remove her breast implants in the US and says that she can finally breathe freely. She revealed that she got her energy back after removing them and is living life normally just like everyone else and the huge burden on her chest is no more. "I feel happy, I'm so happy with my decision," she said on Instagram.

She also advised other women to be cautious about the whole procedure and said that she's open to helping all the women out there who face the same issues she struggled with previously. ''Knowledge is power and I hope that sharing my experience on Breast Implant Illness can help others. I'm here for anyone struggling. I'm excited for the future, to live life being back to my happy self. #breastimplantillness.''

Embrace your body, says Alivia

After learning how breast implants negatively affect the body, Alivia stated that she realised she was wrong in undergoing the knife. ''I'm learning to love my body, embrace it and not be so critical of myself,'' and advised others out there to embrace and love their bodies, no matter how they are.

She also thanked her doctors for successfully removing her implants and making her live stress free. ''I can't thank Dr. Feng and her team here in Cleveland enough for saving my life,'' she summed it up.