Australian model Brittny Baylis, who is known for flaunting her sexy figure on social media, recently shared a hot bikini video on her official Instagram handle. The diva is seen in a tiny blue-colored bikini, taking the internet by storm. The beauty shows off her tattooed skin as well as her assets.

Baylis leaves little to the imagination and fans are unable to keep calm, leaving everyone awestruck. In the video, Baylis turns round and round to show off her curves and perky breasts. She shared the video announcing the launch of her own brand of bikini and swimsuit line, 'YourStaples'. She urges her fans to like and follow her business page and reveals that there will be a giveaway as part of the launch event.

In another post recently, the model shared a snapshot in which she is seen wearing an orange-colored bikini sporting full makeup and nude lipstick. She does not pair up the tiny bikini look with any accessories keeping it simple and solely focused on her sexy and hot figure while her brunette tresses flow freely over her bare shoulders. With a backdrop of some rocks, Baylis strikes a seductive pose in front of the camera.

Baylis' video has garnered more than 60K likes within just hours of posting on her official Instagram handle. The beauty has more than 500K followers on the social media platform, engaging her fans with interesting content from time to time. Check out some of her sexiest photos and videos below.