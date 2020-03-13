Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton has been detected with coronavirus or COVID-19 after waking up this morning with temperature. Dutton said in a statement that he woke up with temperature and sore throat this morning. He immediately communicated with the Queensland Department of Health and was tested for COVID-19 disease. The test came out to be positive afterwards.

Peter Dutton, who has more than 80,000 followers on Twitter, posted an official statement informing that he has been admitted to the hospital. "I feel fine and will provide an in due course," he said.

Peter recently returned from Washington DC

The Liberal Party politician, Peter recently returned from Washington DC where he attended an international meeting on child sexual exploitation. He called off all of his meetings for now. There have been a total of confirmed 302 cases with four recoveries and one death due to coronavirus outbreak in Australia. Whereas more than 128,000 cases confirmed with around 4,720 people died throughout the world till now.

The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan of Hubei province has been described as a pandemic by the WHO recently. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide and there is no vaccine at this moment to deal with it. In the coming days, the virus can turn out to be a bigger threat to the world.