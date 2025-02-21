Australian Man, 28, Jailed for Verbally Abusing ICA Officers, Using Another Person's Passport in Singapore

A 28-year-old Australian national who entered a guilty plea to verbally insulting immigration officials and using someone else's passport was given an eight-month and two-week jail sentence on Friday, February 21.

In a joint news statement, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the police reported that El Sayed Aladdin was also fined S$6,500 (US$4,860) in addition to 20 days in jail.

Aladdin was halted for inspections at Changi Airport on December 14. In his luggage, ICA agents discovered a number of forbidden objects, such as flick knives and knuckle dusters.

The authorities said, "Aladdin was informed that the matter would be referred to the police for further investigation. Thereafter, he became verbally abusive and made derogatory and insulting remarks against the ICA officers."

The authorities confiscated his passport to stop Aladdin from leaving Singapore while he was being probed. The ICA said, "On 28 December 2024, Aladdin attempted to depart Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint using a passport belonging to another person and was arrested by ICA officers. He was charged on 30 December 2024 for an offence under Section 47(3) of the Passports Act 2007."

The offence of using a foreign travel document not issued to the individual under Section 47(3) of the Passports Act 2007 carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The offence of using insulting language against a public servant under Section 6(3) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 carries an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The authorities said they take a serious view of persons who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties. "We will also not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour towards our officers and will take stern action against the offenders. Our officers deployed at the checkpoints are carrying out their duties to safeguard Singapore's borders. Travellers are reminded to cooperate and comply with their instructions," added ICA.