Race: Australian Grand Prix Date: Sunday, March 17, 2019 Time: 1.10 pm SGT/ 10.40 am IST/ 5.10 am GMT Venue: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Australia Live Timings: Race updates will be available on Formula One official website.

While the whole world was waiting for Formula One 2019 season, as they were expecting an exciting season opening due to the changes in cars and F1 drivers, the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton showed his dominance on track and snatched the record-extending pole position at Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, March 16.

The 2018 world champion Hamilton clocked 1:20.486 during the final qualifier beating his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will start the race from the second position, followed by the German driver Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull gem Max Verstappen.

The new member of the Ferrari family, Charles Leclerc clocked 1:21.442 on Saturday to grab the fifth position, while both Haas drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen secured the sixth and seventh place, beating the 19-year-old Mclaren driver Lando Norris, who will be racing in F1 for the first time on Sunday.

In the final qualifier the 'Ice Man' Kimi Räikkönen, who once won the world championship in 2007 and joined Alfa Romeo this season, managed to clock 1:22.314 to become the ninth grid driver, while Racing Point's Sergio Perez finish as the 10th driver.

But the Australian star Daniel Ricciardo, who chose Renault over Red Bull, failed to impress his fans after the final qualifier, as he finished in 12th position, after his teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who will be following Perez on the race day.

Thai-British racing driver, Alexander Albon, who joined Toro Rosso this season, gave an impressive performance as a newcomer, but missed a position in the top 10 and finished in 13th instead.

The last six drivers, who will be trying to beat others to take at least one point, are Räikkönen's new teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat, Racing Point's Lance Stroll, Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, Mclaren's Carlos Sainz and two Williams' drivers George Russell, who is the reigning FIA Formula 2 Champion and his teammate Robert Kubica, who returned to F1 eight years after a life-threatening accident.

It should be noted that from the Australian GP 2019, a bonus point will be awarded to those drivers, who will clock the fastest lap in the final race and the point will be counted towards both the drivers' and constructors' championship. But the drivers who will finish in top 10 will be the only eligible candidates for the bonus point.

Broadcasters and Live Streaming: UK: C4, Sky Sports US: ESPN New Zealand: Spark Sport Mexico: Channel 9 (Televisa) JAPAN: Fuji Television Network Inc. , Dazn CHINA: CCTV, Tencent, Guangdong TV, Shanghai TV AUSTRALIA: Fox Sports Channels, One (Network Ten) ASIA: Fox Sports Channels, STAR Sports (Indian subcontinent)

There will be no television coverage of Australian GP 2019 for Singapore.