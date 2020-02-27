Australian all-rounder cricketer, Glen Maxwell announced his engagement with Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman. Maxwell and Vini have been dating for quite some time and shared pictures of them together on social media.

Maxwell, 31, has shared a photo of himself and Vini where she is posing with the engagement ring. The photo is being widely shared on social media evoking response from many cricketers and cricket fans around the world. Many congratulatory messages are going viral on Instagram and Twitter.

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini, a pharmacist based in Australia, was born to Indian-origin parents who had settled in Australia. She has been dating Maxwell for over 2 years and her Instagram account has more than 42,000 followers. She was seen with Maxwell at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

Maxwell has recently taken off some time from cricket due to health reasons and stated that it was Vini who helped him overcome the illness both physically and mentally. "It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first person who noticed it. Once I had that initial conversation it was a huge weight off my shoulders," he said.

Maxwell's Australian teammate Chris Lynn responded to congratulate the cricketer on his engagement. "Congrats big boy!" Lynn wrote on Instagram.

An all-rounder, Maxwell is expected to make his comeback in Indian Premium League (IPL) 2020 next month. He was taken for Rs.10.75 crore by Kings IX Punjab.