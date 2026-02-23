Austin Tucker Martin: North Carolina Man Shot and Killed After Entering Mar-a-Lago Was Golf Course Artist as Motive Remains Unclear

The man who was shot and killed after trying to enter Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and a gas can has been identified as a 21-year-old golf course artist from North Carolina who had recently been reported missing by his mother. Austin Tucker Martin, of Cameron, was killed by the Secret Service on Sunday morning.

Authorities said Martin's family had reported him missing to police just a day earlier, on Saturday, as concern grew over his whereabouts. Officials are continuing to investigate whether he bought the firearm while traveling to Florida. Activity on his social media suggests his family was frantically searching for him after he went missing late Saturday night.

Missing Man Intrudes Mar-a-Lago

Tucker Martin's social media reveals a deep passion for art, particularly sketches of golf course landscapes across North Carolina's Sandhills region, including the iconic Pinehurst. The incident happened near the north side around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Palm Beach. President Trump and First Lady Melania were in Washington, DC that night, attending the Governors' Dinner.

Two Secret Service agents and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office ordered the man to drop his weapons.

"They confronted a white male that was carrying a gas can and a shotgun. He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the suspect initially dropped the fuel can but then raised his gun into a firing position, prompting officers to open fire.

"At that point, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents discharged their weapons and neutralized the threat. He is deceased at the scene," Bradshaw said.

Authorities confirmed that no agents with the Secret Service or deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were injured during the incident.

"At this time, no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. We want to be clear, the President of the United States was not in the state of Florida," said Rafael Barros, the Special Agent in Charge at the Secret Service Miami field office.

Bradshaw released a single photo from the scene showing the gas can and shotgun recovered after the confrontation.

Danger Avoided

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the man, as they are still notifying his next of kin. He was believed to be in his early 20s, from North Carolina, and had been reported missing by his family several days earlier.

Investigators believe he left North Carolina and traveled south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Anthony Guglielmi told the Associated Press. The box for the firearm was later found inside his vehicle.

Officials said the man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting, at which point he was confronted by agents from the United States Secret Service.

The FBI is now leading the investigation and has asked nearby residents to review their security cameras for any footage that could help piece together what happened before the incident.

"If you live in the area of the shooting, please check your exterior cameras for last night, early this morning," Brett Skiles, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, said.

"If you see anything that looks suspicious or out of place, please contact us. Call FBI or contact the West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office."