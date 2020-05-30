Hilde Osland, the diva who's known for her multi-talents is back to wow her fans with a sizzling Instagram update. According to the model's official social media handle, Hilde is seen donning sexy blue-colored lace lingerie that has left heart racing on the photo-sharing platform lately.

The Aussie model is one of the most influential Instagram celebrities who has a whopping 3.4 million followers on the platform. This isn't the first time Hilde making fans go gaga on social media. The diva had earlier surprised her fan followers with a video in which she is seen flaunting her skill in playing the guitar.

Well, Hilde knows how to captivate her fans with eye-popping photos and videos. The diva often uploads sexy images on her official Instagram account and other social media handles to awestruck her fan followers.

Hilde is an Influential Instagram Celebrity

The Australian model may not have been quite vocal about her personal life, however, she always manages to make headlines for her sultry Instagram updates. Earlier, the diva shared a hot selfie wearing a sultry evening gown that had left fans wanting more. The photo grabbed millions of eyeballs racking up above 136K likes and views within a short period of time. Several fans took to their Instagram handles to leave their comments on the diva's sultry post.

Admiring Hilde's beautiful evening gown dress, toned figure and flawless beauty, one of her loyal fans wrote, "What a lovely dress You look beautiful in it," while another fellow model said, "Thank you for being beautiful and respecting the guidelines of health and safety !!! Seen some other models vacationing and being super irresponsible so it's really refreshing seeing someone like you that is relatable."

Meanwhile, Hilde's latest Instagram update has stirred some conversations among the audience on social media. The sexy photo managed to rack up to 65.6K views and above a thousand comments.