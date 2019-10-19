An Audi car was reportedly involved in an accident as it hit and damaged around six vehicles at Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards the Loyang Avenue on Thursday, October 17. As per police officials, they were alerted about the hit-and-run incident which happened at around 9.19 pm. No injuries were reported due to the accident.

As per the Singapore Civil Defence Force, they received a call from Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 9.20 pm which made them aware of the incident.

The front of the silver-coloured Audi car was damaged, the bumper was broken and the glass was shattered. As per pictures taken after the accident happened, the car was seen standing still beside a red car in front of several onlookers. The side and rear of the red car was also damaged and dented.

As per a Strait Times report, the police is currently investigating the matter as they are interrogating the driver involved in the accident.