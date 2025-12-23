Auberon Strengthens Partnerships to Boost Operational Efficiency in Urban Projects

Auberon Technology Pte Ltd is recognized as a facility intelligence and smart systems integrator. The organization supplies technology-driven solutions that improve the operation of urban environments, supporting diverse clients in real estate, healthcare, and industrial sectors. This announcement reflects Auberon's ongoing drive to establish connected ecosystems where data-based choices and automation contribute to actionable improvements. By expanding its alliances and advancing its platforms, Auberon furthers its purpose: enabling building owners, operators, and communities to achieve operational reliability and sustainable performance.

Building a Network of Technology Partners

Auberon's strategy places strong focus on its expanding ecosystem of technology collaborators, each helping create an intelligent and interoperable network. Among these, Ailytics delivers advanced video analytics for operational visibility and risk control, helping clients monitor real-time activity and promote safer workplaces. TwinMatrix Technologies specializes in digital twin and 3D spatial intelligence, equipping organizations to carry out predictive asset management and modelling to anticipate future needs.

CADI Scientific provides hospitals and campuses with healthcare IoT and asset tracking, helping clinical staff and administrators safeguard valuable equipment. Eptura provides workplace and facility software, streamlining visitor management and improving workflow for office users. Inspiretech is known for improving enterprise mobility and cloud connectivity, supporting seamless access to information across different devices.

FanRuan brings dashboard visualization and business intelligence expertise, giving OPTIMA users actionable insights and customizable analytics. SIMPPLE supplies robotics and automation, which helps facilities increase cleaning efficiency and workforce output. Together, these partnerships support development of end-to-end, scalable solutions for multiple sectors including smart city projects.

Connecting Multiple Systems with OPTIMA

Auberon's OPTIMA platform is constructed to connect with a wide selection of enterprise and building management systems, providing clear communication and centralized operation. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics, can communicate directly with OPTIMA, while building management systems from Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Johnson Controls also synchronize with the platform. IoT devices and sensors stream multi-source data, which enables live facility performance monitoring for managers and operators.

Through this modular "plug-and-play" capability, clients can continue using their existing hardware and software while introducing a new management layer through OPTIMA. This method supports a transition toward smart building operations without major disruption, giving owners the flexible option to augment their infrastructure as needed over time.

OPTIMA — The Heartbeat of Smart Buildings

OPTIMA acts as the central nervous system for contemporary facilities, empowering them to collect, interpret, and respond to building data. The platform joins diverse building systems into a single interface, promoting consistency and communication. Its analytics functions, robotics, and automation help optimize operational performance, reducing unnecessary downtime and extending the lifespan of key assets.

Through its connection to IoT systems and technology partners, OPTIMA converts building data into intelligence that can be acted on quickly. Partners such as FanRuan and SIMPPLE enable OPTIMA to further automate decision-making and daily operations, producing measurable gains in maintenance, efficiency, and resource utilization.

Value for Owners, Developers, and Operators

OPTIMA's adoption brings clear advantages to those responsible for developing or operating facilities. Operators gain the ability to maintain buildings with less downtime and greater energy savings, while owners benefit from centralized oversight across a network of sites. Enhanced sustainability and straightforward reporting make it practical to pursue long-term environmental and financial goals.

The system's compatibility with global technology standards supports future expansion and adaptation as new requirements arise. Auberon serves as both a technology provider and a service partner, working closely with each client to accelerate their progress in digital facility management and smarter built environments.