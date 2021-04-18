Attorney Robert Simon Shares How To Start A Firm With No Prior Experience

Attorney Robert Simon, the founder of Justice HQ and the Simon Law Group, wants you to know that it's never the perfect time to start a law firm. There will always be something that gets in your way. But if you want to be successful, you must do it anyway.

"I started my firm in 2009. I had huge student loans. I was only a few years out of law school, and it was a huge risk, but I did it anyway. The worst-case scenario would have been I failed and had to find someone to work for. The best-case scenario is I'd do well and make a lot of money. So I took the risk, and now, I own an eight-figure a year firm," says Simon.

Now, after seeing such success in the legal field, Simon enjoys mentoring young attorneys. "A lot of people are intimidated by starting a firm. I mentor a lot of young lawyers, it's one of my passions, and they're constantly asking me, 'Why would anyone hire me?'

Simon always rebuttals with, "Why wouldn't they?"

"I don't know about you, but the only lawyers I knew growing up were on TV. And that's the case with most clients too. Most don't know a lot of (or any) lawyers. If they meet you and you're accessible to them, then they'll hire you for you," says Simon.

And for those worried that they're too inexperienced to be any good as a lawyer, Simon says to relax! ""In California, if someone comes to you for something you don't have much experience in, you can co-counsel with a more experienced lawyer. In other words, you can find a specialist to help you and walk you through the entire process. You don't need anything for it, but if you partner with a specialist, you can still make money and help people," says Simon.

