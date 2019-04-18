Stargazers will be in a state of ecstasy this week, as a 'Pink Moon' will illuminate the sky on Thursday, offering a spectacular visual treat for everyone. The full moon in the month of April is also known as Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

Accuweather reveals that the pink moon will be visible in all corners of the earth, and the space phenomenon can be watchable on both Thursday and Friday.

So what is actually a 'pink moon'? Will the moon turn to complete pink color on April Full Moon?

Interestingly, during the April full moon, earth's natural satellite will appear yellow, orange or even red depending on the atmospheric conditions. It should be noted that full moon in every month often has a nickname, and the pink moon is just such a name given to April's full moon. These nicknames can be traced back by centuries to the Native Americans or early Colonials from Europe.

The full moon in April is called Pink Moon, as it coincides with the growth of 'moss pink', one of the first spring flowers. The full moon in April has also some more nicknames that include Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

Stargazers and astronomers can look for the rising pink moon by watching the eastern sky minutes before the sunset. It will be at this time that the moon will appear so large, and this is actually due to an optical illusion popularly known as the moon illusion.

While watching the pink moon, stargazers can also witness a few shooting stars streaking across the skies. This year's pink moon coincides just a few days before the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower. The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak on April 22, 2019.

A few months back, several Christian conspiracy theorists had outlandishly claimed that the blood moon which happened on January 22 will be marking the beginning of an apocalypse. However, the day went uneventfully, and this prediction made by these conspiracy theorists turned out to be a hoax.