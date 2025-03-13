Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Atletico Madrid faces the challenge of overturning a one-goal deficit to beat Real Madrid and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. Reigning UEFA Champions League titleholders Real Madrid, having secured a 2-1 win in the first leg, only need to avoid defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano to book their place in the next round.

Atletico Madrid has been a dominant force for much of the season, but their recent form has been shaky. After their first-leg loss, they suffered another 2-1 loss to Getafe in La Liga, resulting in them to slip back to third place in the standings and now have a tough contest ahead to make a rebound.

Real Madrid at a Comfortable Position

Despite controlling possession, Los Rojiblancos struggled to create clear-cut scoring chances. They will need to be far more clinical against Los Blancos if they hope to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has not always been at their best, but they have consistently found ways to get results. Following their first-leg win, they secured another crucial win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Although Real Madrid does not boast the strongest record at the Metropolitano, their first-leg victory will give them confidence in finishing the job. However, it won't be a straightforward task, as Atletico Madrid is expected to create opportunities of their own.

However, Real Madrid still will be comparatively at ease as they just need a draw to advance to the quarter-finals in the hope of yet another title win.

When and Where

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, March 12. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.