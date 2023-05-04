Atlanta Shooting: Hunt For Active Shooter After 1 Dead and 5 Injured in Hospital Gun Rampage

An assailant who shot five people at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, is armed and roaming free, the police have said. Among the five shot by the gunman, one person has died. The victim has been identified as a 39-year-old woman.

Shooting at Medical Facility

According to the police, the shooting happened inside the medical facility's waiting room. All the victims are women. Three victims are in critical condition, and the authorities have not clarified if more people have sustained gunshot injuries. The victims have been taken to Downtown's Grady Memorial Hospital.

The police said the attacker fled on a carjacked vehicle. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. The police said the assailant is still at large and a massive manhunt is underway. "We are working diligently to bring this individual into custody," the police chief added, according to CNN.

Atlanta police have released photos of the suspect. The man on the run is seen wearing a gray hoodie and is carrying a bag.

Victim Worked With Cost Guard

The woman who was killed in the shooting was working with the Cost Guard. "Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class," the Coast Guard said in a statement.