Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Medical Emergency after Losing Consciousness Live On-Air as Viewers Watch in Shock [WATCH]

Atlanta Hawks supporters were left shocked after the team's announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a scary medical emergency while he was live on-air. Rathburn collapsed sitting in his chair as he started convulsing and eventually lost consciousness. The horrifying incident happened just prior to this evening's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun was on the air along with color commentator Dominique Wilkins just prior to tip-off when he was seen slumping back in his chair and the paper he was carrying dropped from his hand as he appeared to start convulsing before losing consciousness. The horrifying incident was caught on camera as spectators watched in shock.

Scary Scene

The Hawks said in a statement to The New York Post that the 68-year-old Rathbun was dehydrated, and is now "stable and responsive" while undergoing further treatment.

"Prior to tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court," the statement said.

"Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

However, the scene was scary for the viewers as they didn't understand what really was happening. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Wilkins to be the last one to realize that Rathbun has collapsed and there was a medical emergency on the set.

Pressure Taking a Toll

It is believed that work pressure took a toll on Rathbun. The good news is that he recovered soon and is fit and fine now, according to reports. However, there has been no official statement from Rathbun on his health after the scary incident.

Rathbun has been the Hawks' announcer since 1996. He also works for the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA. The Hawks were unable to defeat the Thunder on the court and were defeated 121-114 at home.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the point guard, carried Oklahoma City with his 35 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Atlanta Hawks responded by having two of their guards score 20 points or more. Dejounte Murray scored 24 points to lead the squad, adding six rebounds and three assists. Trey Young, meanwhile, chipped in with 23 points, 10 assists, which lead the club, and three rebounds of his own.