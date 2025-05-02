Athletic Club vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will try to inch closer to securing a place in the UEFA Europa League final when they face Athletic Club in the first leg of the semi-finals at San Mames on Thursday. The 2024/25 Europa League is now in its final stages, with just four matches left to decide the two teams who will fight it out in the final.

Both semi-final matches will kick off at the same time, including the clash between Athletic Club and Manchester United at San Mames. Athletic Club qualified for the semi-finals after clinching tough wins against AS Roma and Rangers in the knockout stages and will now aim for the final.

Manchester United Have the Advantage

The Spanish side finished second in their group, just behind Lazio on goal difference. Their recent form has been inconsistent under the guidance of Ernesto Valverde, with just three wins in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United qualified for the semi-final spot with a dramatic comeback win against Real Sociedad and Lyon. Their win against Lyon was especially remarkable, as the Red Devils made a solid comeback from a two-goal deficit in the dying minutes of extra time to pull off a memorable win.

Despite their European heroics, Manchester United's domestic form has been disappointing under manager Ruben Amorim. They haven't won a single match in their last five Premier League outings.

With qualification for the UEFA Champions League now the main focus, their position in the Premier League table has become less significant during what has been a disastrous league campaign.

The last time Athletic Club hosted Manchester United at San Mames was during the Round of 16 in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League, where the Spanish won 2-1.

When and Where

The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final match will be played at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, on Thursday, May 1. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Athletic Club vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.