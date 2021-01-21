Celebrated fitness professional and bodybuilder Miihier Singh gets honoured by Ram Nivas Goel, Speaker of Vidhan Sabha in Delhi for his excellent track record in BodyBuilding Events and also for promoting Health & Fitness awareness among sportsperson as well as in society.

It was a proud moment for the fitness professional as he was honoured by Mr. Ram Nivas Goel personally who felicitated him amongst many other prominent dignitaries at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Sharing his gratitude, overwhelmed Miihier took to his social media sharing the pictures saying, "I take this opportunity to thank Shri Ram Nivas Goel the speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and Shri Tilak Raj Malik for felicitating me in India's first Parliament House. The Vidhan Sabha. I humbly thank the Delhi Government for honouring me and for all the encouragement they have provided me to take my country forward in health and fitness".

Best known as a fitness professional and Men's Physique Bodybuilding pioneer and champion, Miihier Singh has been transforming lives over the years. His fitness journey is nothing short of a roller coaster ride with all sweat and blood gone behind creating that impressive physique and successful career in the health and fitness industry. Miihier is also an expert in body transformation, pageant preparation, TRT and HRT therapy, posture correction, sports specific training, nutrition, and supplementation and strength training.

Miihier Singh is the director of Need Supplements, India and is on board as a director and partner for Energia Lifestyles LLP which is one of the most powerful companies. Apart from this, Miihier is also the co-owner and exclusive athlete for Be Legend India, a brand created by the world's most iconic fitness model Sergi Constance.