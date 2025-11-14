ATFX Group Strengthens Institutional and Retail Presence with Global Recognition

ATFX Group, a global fintech leader, has firmly established itself as a robust partner for both financial service providers and individual traders. The Group recently showcased its innovative solutions, strategic growth, and industry recognition at the prestigious iFX EXPO Hong Kong 2025 as an Elite Sponsor.

The core of this strength lies in two solutions: ATFX Connect, the institutional arm, which provides specialised Prime of Prime services, multi-asset liquidity and advanced market connectivity; and the retail division, ATFX, which continues to offer clients award-winning trading conditions and professional-grade tools. This excellence was recognised with major award wins at the UF AWARDS APAC 2025.

ATFX Connect Prime of Prime: An Institutional Prime Brokerage Service

ATFX Connect is designed to serve institutional level clients including banks, hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices. It operates as a managed prime offering, providing direct market access to ECNs and trading venues, Tier-1 bank and non-bank market makers under tailored arrangements and authentic Prime of Prime services.

The service is built for institutional-grade access and flexibility:

ATFX Connect provides Prime of Prime services that give institutional clients access to multi-asset liquidity, including foreign exchange and precious metals, from Tier 1 bank and non-bank market makers, ECNs and trading venues, all under a single credit framework.

It delivers credit-efficient structures and flexible connectivity options, enabling clients to access multiple counterparties and configure trading relationships suited to their operational and risk management needs.

These features translate directly into benefits for the client, ensuring greater access to wholesale liquidity, highly competitive price discovery, seamless execution, and the ability to confidently support complex trading strategies while optimising operational efficiency.

Institutional-Grade Access to Precious Metals

Institutional clients benefit significantly from ATFX Connect's tailored precious metals service, which provides access to bespoke and aggregated institutional-grade liquidity in a broad range of precious metals. This expertly supports a variety of institutional clients' trading and hedging needs, from intra-day trading strategies to end-of-day fixing.

Designed with flexibility in mind, ATFX Connect works closely with bullion clients to structure scalable and bespoke solutions that align with individual trading and risk management requirements.

This combination of adaptability, precision, and operational depth ensures that institutional clients can navigate the precious metals market with greater efficiency and confidence.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Market Reach

To further solidify its institutional ecosystem, ATFX Connect recently welcomed Standard Chartered Bank as its second prime broker. This key collaboration significantly expands market access, bolsters liquidity infrastructure, and enhances ATFX Connect's existing services. Ultimately, this move provides institutional clients with better credit efficiency, greater flexibility and improved access to wholesale pricing.

Excellence Recognised by UF AWARDS APAC 2025

ATFX Group's position as a market leader across both retail and institutional segments earned them two UF AWARDS APAC 2025 wins. Both Groups' technological solutions were recognised:

ATFX: Best MT4 Broker – APAC 2025

ATFX Connect: Best B2B Liquidity Provider – APAC 2025

These awards reflect the Group's ongoing focus on delivering innovative, reliable, and market-leading solutions throughout the APAC region.

A Foundation of Global Trust

Operating under multiple regulatory licences worldwide, including the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), SFC (Hong Kong), FSCA (South Africa), and others, ATFX Group is committed to the highest standards of compliance, risk management, and client protection. This robust regulatory structure provides a crucial foundation of trust for clients globally.

Looking Ahead

ATFX Group continues to elevate the standard for trading and fintech excellence, both through its award-winning global retail trading platform offering and its robust institutional-grade products and services. The Group's mission remains clear: to deliver market-leading liquidity, bespoke institutional solutions, and professional trading tools to clients worldwide.

(Disclaimer: The Products and Services in this material are not available to persons located in certain jurisdictions where the provision of ATFX Group's Products and Services are prohibited by law. Additional material relating to any products and services referred to in the report may be made available on request.

All material and information herein are for professional knowledge sharing and networking purposes only and should not be regarded as or constitute a distribution, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any investments. You should always seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions.)