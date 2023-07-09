ATEEZ: MBC Idol Radio and KQ Entertainment Release Official Apologies After Receiving Criticisms

MBC Idol Radio and KQ Entertainment has released official apologies after receiving criticisms from netizens over a behind-the-scene video featuring ATEEZ members Yunho and San. KQ Entertainment assured the fans that the firm would establish a management system to educate and prevent reoccurrence of such actions in the future.

A behind-the-scene footage from the radio station featuring ATEEZ members Yunho and San singing the controversial song, Curry, by Norazo captured the attention of Netizens for all the wrong reason. KQ Entertainment said the artists had no intentions to hurt anybody with their actions in the scene. It then extended its sincere apologies to the fans who were disappointed and had discomfort due to the clip in question.

Here is the Complete Statement by KQ Entertainment:

Hello, This is KQ Entertainment. We would like to address the issues in regard to the online content of MBC R's "Idol Radio" released yesterday afternoon featuring ATEEZ. The artist had no specific intent with their actions in the scene in question but unknowingly hurt many of the fans. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the fans who have felt such discomfort and disappointment. We will work diligently to establish a management system that better educates and prevents recurrence of such actions so that we do not cause any worries to our fans in the future. Thank you.

Meanwhile, Idol Radio by MBC said it sincerely apologizes for the discomfort caused to the viewers because of the behind-the-scene video of Idol Radio. The footage featured a scene of ATEEZ members Yunho and San singing the controversial song, Curry, by Norazo.

Here is the Complete Statement by MBC Idol Radio:

Hello, This is Idol Radio. In the behind-the-scenes video of Idol Radio that was released on July 8, there was a scene featuring the song Curry We apologize for causing discomfort to viewers all around the world through the scene featuring the relevant song. We did not have any [negative] intentions, and we feel deeply responsible for not checking this during the inspection process. We will become thoroughly aware of this issue so that this problem does not occur going forward. We will continue to think about improved content so that we can repay the interest and support that [viewers] give Idol Radio.

