ATEEZ: MBC Idol Radio and KQ Entertainment Release Official Apologies After Receiving Criticisms

MBC Idol Radio and KQ Entertainment has released official apologies after receiving criticisms from netizens over a behind-the-scene video featuring ATEEZ members Yunho and San. KQ Entertainment assured the fans that the firm would establish a management system to educate and prevent reoccurrence of such actions in the future.
Meanwhile, Idol Radio by MBC said it sincerely apologizes for the discomfort caused to the viewers because of the behind-the-scene video of Idol Radio. The footage featured a scene of ATEEZ members Yunho and San singing the controversial song, Curry, by Norazo.