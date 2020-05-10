South Korean singer, actor and model ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo's face imprinted on sanitary pad packs is making girls go crazy, but for the wrong reasons. Women have expressed disbelief and shot many questions criticizing the company.

Enwoo, the brand ambassador of "Secret Day" beauty products, is seen as the cute face girls can fall in love with, but has only aroused anger with many girls asking the company to reduce the price of sanitary napkins instead of spending so much on marketing.

Netizens slammed the company for using a male actor to market sanitary napkins. One of them said: "Girls love Cha Eunwoo, so they probably thought it would sell well by using him, but I hate the fact that they're using men to get to us like that."

Another said: "This isn't only about Cha Eunwoo, but why must they use a man for this? I already can't understand the point of using celebrities for sanitary pads, just decrease the prices already!"

Yet another said: "Is this marketing team way too lazy? They're only doing that because they can use Cha Eunwoo's face to gain some traction, but the casting is such a fail... What sane person will make their sanitary pad purchase decisions based on a celebrity?"

Apart from raising questions about men advertising products being used only by women, netizens asked the company to reduce the price of sanitary napkins.

"Just don't use any celebrities in advertisements, even for female celebrities. Save that money to bring down the prices of sanitary pads instead," said one.

"Love Cha Eunwoo promoting sanitary pads but it's also a very bad thing that the companies are prioritizing marketing before making their product affordable to all women," said another Twitter user.

Expressing anger at the way sanitary pads are advertised, one netizen said: "I just don't understand the point of having those fresh and light colors, with models wearing white for sanitary pads ads."

Three years ago, ASTRO became the first boys group that signed up to advertise hygiene products used by females.

The advertising line of ATSRO for female hygiene products was: "To make her more cozy, more special, more comfortable, more gentle."

The Secret Day company defended its use of ASTRO for the advertisements because of his boyfriend image. The group pitching for such products has previously been nicknamed, "soft-dolls" due to its gentle image, and members recently filmed commercials for various products such as duty-free stores and food companies.

Some fans defended Enwoo and ASTRO and said that the singer-actor was used for the sanitary pads advertisement because of what they see as his genuine, kind and considerate boyfriend image.