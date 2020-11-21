Stress is the most common modern-day ailment which in turn causes a lot of issues. Completely letting go is easier said than done. We all will always have to face some amount of stress. What is important is that we should deal with it effectively.

Let us explore some simple ways of managing stress.

1. Accept that you are stressed

Acceptance is the key to overcome any major life issue. When deadlines approach and we are overworked, there is bound to be some amount of stress. In fact, a little bit of stress can help us in performing better. But, it is important to manage and properly channelize this stress. You must have heard that some people work best under stress and when they have deadlines. Some amount of stress will always be there and it should motivate you to work. Accept it and work towards your goal. If there is no pressure and no stress in life, we would not take action to improve our lives.

2. Take a breather

Taking a break in the middle of an important project may not seem wise but when you are overstressed, you may not be able to focus. You may need a breather to evaluate your work and to chart a course of action with a clear mind. Don't let the stress control you. In fact, you should control it and use it to your advantage. Stepping away gives you a chance to come back stronger.

3. Disconnect

There can be many ways to disconnect from the stressors. It can be an individualistic approach. For some music may work wonders. Others may find relaxation in exercising and yoga. Some may find a sense of calm with meditation. Going out for movies or lunch with friends and just finding ways to relax can work wonders in managing stress effectively. You bounce back with renewed energy and vigor.

4. Keep your surroundings clean

Chaos adds so much to our stress and we don't even realize it. Working, while being surrounded by mess, can be extremely stressful. When your surroundings are organized and clean, it takes some pressure off you. Apart from your surroundings, freshening yourself up in between work helps. Washing your face when tired helps in feeling good and rejuvenated. It gives you the freshness to continue working.

5. Meditate

Meditation and chanting of mantras help in attaining focus and removes anxiety from the mind. Meditation need not be an elaborate affair. Just sit in one place, close your eyes, and just chant "OM".

6. Wear a Rudraksha

Rudraksha beads can help in overcoming various health issues. These beads are known to relieve stress and anxiety. Wearing a 5-Mukhi Rudraksha is the simplest way to reduce mental stress and fatigue.

About Astrologer Tanuj Lalchandani

Tanuj Lalchandani is an astrologer, palmist, tarot reader, vaastu consultant, author and spiritual life coach.

At the age of 22, God blessed Tanuj with an opportunity to serve Him, and "Shri Tatkaleshwar Gauri Mahadev Mandir" was started in Tonk, Rajasthan. The temple has now expanded to include "Triveni Navgraha Shani Dham".

His first book, "Treasure Trove of Zodiacs" came out in 2017. His second book titled "Tatva, Soul & Karma" was released in 2019. Both are available on Amazon.

Tanuj has received an Honorary Doctorate in Astrology from National American University. He has received various awards. He was presented with the "Outstanding Achievement in Vedic Astrology" award at the "India Glorious Achievers Award", held on 9th February 2020 in Delhi. He has also received "Excellence in Astrology" and "Excellence in Tarot Card Reading" awards by National Institute for Education & Research (NIER) in 2019.