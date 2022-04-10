ASTRO Member MJ Announces Military Enlistment During Fan Meeting; Delivers Emotional Speech [WATCH]

ASTRO member MJ has announced his military enlistment date during a fan meeting on Saturday. The K-pop idol said he would join the army in early May. He would not be meeting Aroha for a while. He then apologized to the fans for bringing the sad news at the time of celebration.

The event, titled GATE 6, was scheduled to be held on March 13 to celebrate the sixth debut anniversary of the boy band. But the fan meeting was postponed to April 9 after several members tested positive for Covid-19. It was held as an offline and online event, allowing AROHA members from various parts of the globe to attend the event.

After announcing his military enlistment date, MJ delivered an emotional speech to the fans and his teammates. He expressed his gratitude to Aroha for all their love and support. The K-pop idol then said he was thrilled to meet the fans after a long time. He will miss them badly since it will be his last meeting with them for a while.

The ASTRO member also read an emotional letter to his teammates, in which the singer said every moment he spent with his teammates was precious to him. He will remember them all. MJ then shared the boy band members went through a lot of problems. As the eldest member of the group, he could have done a lot during those times. He regrets it now.

Here is the Complete Speech:

Hello my Aroha, We finally met after a long time, and it breaks my heart to bring this news to you. I'm enlisting in the army in early May. As the first one of the members, I was getting excited to have more chances for us to meet, and I'm sorry to bring you this news. On February 23, 2016, we met our precious Arohas. I appreciate all the time and memories and for staying by our side with the waves of purple. I missed you so dearly, and I'm thrilled to meet you. Because of Aroha, our members could grow and shine anywhere we go. There is still so much we want to show Aroha. So, keep staying by our sides. My precious Aroha!! Love you!! I will come back better and stronger. Thank you. This one is for the members. Our members I appreciate and love the most. It's been seven years since we came together. There have been so many events and good memories. But there were also a lot of hardships with our goal to debut and succeed. I realized how we were practicing every day, eating, and living together. All those moments were so precious. We must have dealt with our problems. As the eldest member of the group, I should have come up to lend a hand. But I have not, and I regret that a lot. But even so, you always stood beside me. I received a lot of support from you guys. Because I met you all, I could be loved and supported by many people. I even had chances to grow bigger and stronger. Health comes first, and I hope your days are full of happiness. I will always support you. I genuinely love you so much. Thank you.

When MJ was delivering his speech on stage, ASTRO members were struggling to hold back their tears. The fans also became very emotional after listening to him. Although Aroha was looking forward to the announcement, it made them sad, and some fans expressed it online.

A netizen said the fans would not be able to meet all the ASTRO members together for a while. After MJ completes his enlistment, JinJin will join the army, and then Eunwoo will get enlisted. When JinJin and Eunwoo return, Rocky and Sanha will join the army.

Some fans said they would wait for the K-pop idol's return, and a few others said they would get through these hard times together.

Watch the Emotional Speech by MJ: