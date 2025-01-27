Aston Villa vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will look to avoid back-to-back defeats when they face a rejuvenated West Ham United side at Villa Park. Unai Emery is frustrated with the outcome of the midweek UEFA Champions League match, where Aston Villa fell to Monaco. An early strike from Wilfried Singo was enough for the French side to fend off Villa's attackers and secure the victory.

The loss has already dented Villa's chances of finishing in the top eight, although they still have one game remaining. Currently, they sit in ninth place and will be eager to bounce back against West Ham on Sunday evening, but a lot depends on how their frontline players perform.

Big Game for Aston Villa

Turning attention to domestic competition, Aston Villa have been in formidable form at home, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Unai Emery will be determined to extend that streak. Last weekend, Villa showed remarkable resilience, overturning a two-goal deficit away at Arsenal to secure a draw, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

In the Premier League, Villa's primary goal is to re-enter the race for a top-four finish. They currently trail fourth-placed Chelsea by four points, with three teams positioned between them. Emery will be eager for a decisive win over West Ham to bolster their ambitions when the Hammers visit Birmingham.

Graham Potter's West Ham side return to Villa Park for the second time in two weeks, having faced Villa in an FA Cup clash earlier. In that match, it took a late surge from Villa to clinch victory after West Ham managed to hold them off for much of the game.

That FA Cup outing marked Potter's debut as West Ham's manager. The team rebounded with a win over Fulham in their next match but slipped back into poor form last weekend, losing at home to Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace sealed Palace's victory, while Dinos Mavropanos was sent off after receiving a second yellow card during the match.

Potter will be seeking to exact revenge against Villa, not only to lift morale but also to climb higher in the league standings. The Hammers currently sit in 14th place, comfortably 10 points above the relegation zone. However, a win over Villa could significantly boost the confidence of both the players and the manager as they strive for consistency.

