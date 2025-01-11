Aston Villa vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A spot in the FA Cup fourth round is at stake when Aston Villa takes on West Ham United in a key third-round match at Villa Park on Friday. The FA Cup third round continues on Friday with two games, starting with Wycombe Wanderers versus Portsmouth, followed by Aston Villa facing West Ham United.

Unai Emery will try to build on Aston Villa's strong performance under his leadership, having guided them to a top-four finish last season. While Villa has impressed in the UEFA Champions League, their form in the Premier League has been inconsistent, with struggles to string together consecutive wins, leaving them in eighth place in the league.

Key Match for Both Teams

Meanwhile, West Ham United's experiment with Julen Lopetegui ended without success, leading to his replacement by Graham Potter. The former Chelsea manager has little time to prepare for his first match, meaning he may not have ideal conditions to begin restoring his reputation.

The two teams have already met once this season, with Aston Villa securing a 2-1 win in August.

Unai Emery faces a mix of updates regarding his team's lineup ahead of Aston Villa's upcoming match. The manager will be without four key players for Friday's clash against West Ham United.

John McGinn is the latest to be sidelined, having sustained a hamstring injury during last weekend's match against Leicester City. He joins Pau Torres and Diego Carlos on the injury list, with both defenders dealing with foot problems. Additionally, Jhon Duran is still unavailable due to a suspension.

On a positive note, Morgan Rogers has completed his suspension and will be available for selection against West Ham. Meanwhile, Jaden Philogene has played his final game for Villa as he is set to join Ipswich Town.

In contrast to his Aston Villa counterpart, Graham Potter has no fresh concerns ahead of West Ham United's trip to Villa Park. However, the manager may still be missing up to five key players for the fixture.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio remain unavailable and are not expected to return soon. Meanwhile, Lukasz Fabianski and Emerson Palmieri are nearing full recovery, but Friday's match may come too early for either player to feature.

When and Where

The Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, on January 10, Friday, at 7:45 PM BST/ 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT and 1:15 AM IST (Friday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Aston Villa vs West Ham Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match won't be broadcast in India. However, the Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.