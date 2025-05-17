Aston Villa vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will try to add to the woes of Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash on Friday. With the season nearing an end, both teams face high stakes as they meet at Villa Park with very different goals. For Aston Villa, a win would strengthen their bid for a prized UEFA Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Tottenham can't afford to lose to avoid a dismal 17th-place finish in what has been one of their worst seasons in recent history. Under Unai Emery's guidance, Villa have transformed into one of the Premier League's most formidable teams, with their recent performances propelling them to the cusp of a top-four finish.

Villa on a High

Although Aston Villa's narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth last week wasn't their most impressive display, it kept their momentum going, bringing them level on 63 points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who lead only on goal difference.

The win at the Vitality Stadium highlighted Villa's determination under Emery. Despite managing just six shots and three on target, they showed defensive strength, securing a second straight clean sheet and restricting Bournemouth to long-range chances.

It marked their fifth shutout in their last eight league games — a clear reflection of Emery's disciplined tactics and emphasis on defensive organization. Emery's strategic approach has reshaped Aston Villa into a disciplined side, capable of registering wins and staying composed under pressure. With only two matches left in the season, Villa control their own fate — and their exceptional home form may be the key to achieving a top-four finish.

While Aston Villa are fighting for a Champions League place, Tottenham Hotspur are fighting hard to avoid an embarrassing finish near the relegation zone. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have endured their worst Premier League season ever, sitting in 17th place with only 38 points — barely clear of the drop.

Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday epitomized their ongoing struggles. Palace dominated with 23 shots, including 10 on target, exposing the cracks in Spurs' defense. The scoreline could have been worse if Palace had converted more of their chances.

That was Tottenham's seventh loss in their last ten league matches, a dreadful run that includes four losses away from home. Spurs have not won any of their last five road games, during which they have allowed 13 goals and scored only four.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Friday, May 16, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 12 AM IST (Saturday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.