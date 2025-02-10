Aston Villa vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure to get his team back on track in the FA Cup as they face Aston Villa on Sunday. However, Aston Villa's Unai Emery will rely on his team's strong home form after another difficult away trip last weekend. Aston Villa have remained unbeaten in their last ten games at Villa Park across all competitions.

Their most recent win came against the Celtic in a UEFA Champions League. Aston Villa have struggled after European fixtures this season, and that trend continued in their recent visit to Wolves, where they lost despite coming up with a solid performance and leading by two goals up.

Aston Villa on a High

Now, Emery's focus shifts to the FA Cup, where his team faces a tough challenge against Tottenham. Aston Villa secured their spot in this round thanks to a late win over West Ham United at home, with Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers scoring to send them through.

On the other hand, Postecoglou is facing intense scrutiny after Tottenham's disappointing performance in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Spurs failed to capitalize on their first-leg advantage, conceding four goals in a poor display at Anfield.

This result highlights Tottenham's inconsistent league form, and there have been growing calls for the club to consider sacking Postecoglou if they don't progress in the FA Cup. The team's injury woes are also a major issue, with problems continuing to pile up each match.

After their midweek loss to Liverpool, Tottenham fans are frustrated and anxious about the upcoming match against Aston Villa. With the team and manager under pressure, Villa may look to exploit this situation and take full advantage on Sunday.

When and Where

The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Feb 9, Sunday, at 5:35 PM BST/ 12:35 PM ET and 11:05 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.