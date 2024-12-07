Aston Villa vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will look to build on their recent victory as they host bottom-dwelling Southampton, aiming to start a strong run of results. Unai Emery likely felt a sense of relief seeing a more positive scoreline as Aston Villa, who play Southampton this weekend, comfortably defeated Brentford in midweek.

The win came after a lengthy, frustrating eight-match winless streak across all competitions. Villa delivered a sharp first-half display, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Matty Cash all finding the net in a 13-minute spell that effectively secured the victory. Emery will now seek to maintain this momentum, and that win is likely to provide a boost to the team's confidence.

Villa on a High

Aston Villa, before their win against over Brentford, endured a series of poor results that caused them to lose sight of their season goals, dropping to eighth in the table. However, they remain close enough to the top four, and Unai Emery will be eager to close the gap. Fans will certainly expect a strong performance against bottom-ranked Southampton.

Russell Martin will be concerned about his team's growing reputation as a likely relegation candidate. If their position at the foot of the table wasn't already a clear indicator, their performances on the pitch are further highlighting the Saints' struggles.

Despite showing resilience and strong fighting spirit in their matches against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton needs more than just draws to kick-start their season. They fought back to level against Brighton, but what they truly need are crucial wins to turn things around.

In midweek, Southampton faced Chelsea at home, where Enzo Maresca's side dealt them a heavy defeat, scoring five goals. A red card for Jack Stephens in the first half, when the team was already 3-0 down, further hampered their chances of a comeback. Now, they face another challenging test away at Villa Park, with few expecting the Saints to pick up any points in Birmingham.

