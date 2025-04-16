Aston Villa vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will try to bounce back when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. As they return to a packed Villa Park, they will try to channel the spirit of their past European victories to overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg against PSG.

Aston Villa started the at the Parc des Princes on a positive note after Morgan Rogers scored at the back post to put them in the lead in a stunning moment witnessed by Prince William, who watched the match alongside Ally McCoist. However, the euphoria was short-lived as the young guns of PSG soon changed the game's course.

PSG on a High

Two spectacular goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, sealed off by a devastating third one in the stoppage time from Nuno Mendes, has left Unai Emery's Aston Villa with a tough challenge ahead. The odds are against them as Villa have never advanced in any European tournament after losing the first leg of a knockout round by two or more goals.

However, hopes haven't faded as their confidence has got a boost after the recent 3-0 win against Southampton, where late goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, and Donyell Malen turned an unimpressive performance into thumping win.

More importantly, Villa head into the clash with an impressive unbeaten streak of 17 home matches across all competitions. They've four straight and boast a stellar European home record under Unai Emery—claiming wins in 11 of his last 13 continental games at Villa Park. The Lions have also netted at least twice in seven of their previous eight home fixtures.

Facing a PSG team that has occasionally struggled on English turf, the electric atmosphere in the West Midlands is sure to fuel belief. For Luis Enrique's side, this match presents an opportunity to put old demons to rest.

It's been eight years since the infamous collapse against Barcelona—the 'Remontada'—a memory that still lingers over PSG's European ambitions. However, the current team is young and balanced with completely different approach, thanks to the work of Luis Campos and Luis Enrique.

Still, there's a history of slipping up. PSG have failed to advance in three of the last seven Champions League ties after winning the first leg by two or more goals. No team has ever made that mistake four times in the tournament's history.

When and Where

The Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, April 15. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 16).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.