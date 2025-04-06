Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa are set to welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday as they aim to keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive. Villa head into the clash riding high on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and will be feeling optimistic about registering another win.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are currently in top form and seen as strong contenders to finish just behind Liverpool and Arsenal. With five straight wins in all competitions, the Tricky Trees will arrive confident of earning a positive result. Clashes between these two teams have often been high-scoring affairs, and this upcoming match promises to be another thrilling encounter.

High-Voltage Clash

Nottingham Forest already beat Aston Villa earlier in the season and will now aim to secure a league double over the West Midlands side. However, Unai Emery will have to do without Ross Barkley, who is sidelined due to a calf injury. Aston Villa are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Nottingham Forest, with Emiliano Martinez guarding the net.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will take up the full-back positions, aiming to make an impact both defensively and going forward. Ezri Konsa will partner Axel Disasi at the heart of the defense. In midfield, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will provide stability and forward momentum from deeper roles. Out wide, Leon Bailey and Marcus Rashford will bring speed, creativity, and attacking threat.

Morgan Rogers is set to play in the central attacking midfield role, where he'll focus on creating chances for the forwards. Up front, Ollie Watkins will spearhead the attack for Aston Villa in Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation against Aston Villa, with Matz Sels taking his place between the sticks. Neco Williams and Ryan Yates will operate as wing-backs, tasked with contributing both defensively and in attack.

In central defense, Nikola Milenkovic will be joined by Murillo and Morato to form a solid back three. In the middle of the park, Nicolas Dominguez will partner with Elliot Anderson in a double pivot role, aiming to provide defensive stability and control. On the flanks, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi will offer speed, creativity, and goal threat.

Leading the line for Nottingham Forest will be Chris Wood, who will be the focal point of their attack in Saturday's matchup against Aston Villa.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Saturday, April 5, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 10 PM IST.

Fans in the United States can watch the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.