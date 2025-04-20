Aston Villa vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both in solid form and will try to maintain their impressive run of form in the Premier League when they meet at Villa Park on Saturday. Villa remain in the hunt for a European spot and will have to take a very cautious approach and avoid any mistakes at this crucial juncture in the season.

The home side comes into the match brimming with confidence after a thumping win against PSG and has been in excellent form lately. The West Midlands club has scored five wins in their last six league matches, and their form is solid, which they will try to carry on.

Battle of the Nerves

On the other hand, Newcastle United are also on a high after registering six straight wins. Currently third in the Premier League table, the Magpies will try to strengthen their push for Champions League qualification next season.

Newcastle United can't afford to slip up at this point in the league, especially with teams like Chelsea and Manchester City almost catching up with them. The visitors will be desperate to secure all three points, and it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their excellent run on Saturday. This clash promises to be an exciting battle between two really good teams.

Unai Emery's team is fully fit. However, all eyes will be on whether he pairs Ollie Watkins with Marcus Rashford up front in this match, as the former is fully fit again. Emery has been cautious with Watkins' playing time and recently suggested he's interested in starting both attackers together.

Newcastle also has a well-balanced starting XI and there won't be too many surprises. Murphy and Barnes are creating numerous opportunities for Isak and, at the same time, are also scoring regularly themselves.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Saturday, April 19, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.