Aston Villa vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will face Leicester City at Villa Park on Saturday, with both sides determined to return to winning form. Villa have managed just one win in their last four Premier League matches, making it crucial to secure points in their quest for European qualification next season. The upcoming clash against Leicester City holds major importance for their ambitions.

The Villans have been inconsistent throughout the season, and Unai Emery will be expecting a much-improved showing from his team. Meanwhile, Leicester City find themselves in 19th place in the league standings, battling against relegation. The Foxes are on a dismal run, having suffered four consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Doe-or-Die Situation

Leicester City will aim to bounce back with a stronger performance this time around. Defensive frailties have plagued Aston Villa this season, and Leicester might see an opportunity to exploit those weaknesses to secure a much-needed morale boost.

With both teams eager to claim all three points, it promises to be an intriguing battle to see who emerges winner.

Aston Villa will be without Matty Cash, Jhon Duran, and Morgan Rogers this weekend as all three are suspended. Pau Torres is also sidelined with an ankle injury. The Villans are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Leicester City, with Emiliano Martinez guarding the net.

Leicester City, on the other hand, face several injury concerns. Ricardo Pereira is unavailable due to a thigh issue, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku remains out with a long-term knee injury. Mads Hermansen is sidelined with a groin problem, and Wilfred Ndidi is ruled out with a hamstring strain.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa City and Leicester City will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Saturday, January 4, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.