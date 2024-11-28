Aston Villa vs Juventus Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

The upcoming Champions League match between Aston Villa and Juventus at Villa Park on Wednesday, is set to be an exciting showdown, with both teams having their sights set on advancing in the tournament. This game is crucial for the ambitions of both the teams, making it a must-win for them.

Aston Villa, despite struggling in the Premier League, have impressed in the Champions League, amassing 9 points from 4 games. They aim to solidify their place in the top 8, which would grant them automatic qualification for the Round of 16. However, manager Unai Emery faces a challenge with injuries to key players like Jacob Ramsey and Ezri Konsa.

Must-Win Match for Both Teams

Villa's defense has been a standout in Europe, with their notable 1-0 win over Bayern Munich showcasing their resilience.Aston Villa have relied heavily on their solid defense to secure a strong position in the Champions League standings. The team recorded three consecutive clean sheets in their first three games, including a memorable 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

However, Unai Emery's squad suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge on Matchday 4 and has struggled across all competitions in recent weeks.

In the Premier League, Villa are currently in eighth place with 19 points, though they have only earned two points from their last four matches.

Juventus travels to Birmingham with 7 points from 4 matches but is dealing with a number of key player absences, including Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie, both crucial to their attack.

Despite these issues, their recent strong defensive performances, including a goalless draw against Milan, indicate they will be a tough opponent. The Italian side is currently unbeaten in their last six matches and will be looking to extend this run.

In Serie A, Juventus hold sixth place with 25 points, trailing league leaders Napoli by four points.

When and Where

The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be played at Villa Park, Aston, Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, Nov 27. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.