Aston Villa vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa and Fulham will both be desperate to keep their hopes of European competition alive when they meet at Villa Park on Saturday. Matchday 35 of the 2024/25 Premier League season is underway with four matches scheduled for Saturday. The weekend's action started on Friday with Manchester City taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Saturday's first clash sees Aston Villa host Fulham, with both sides still in the hunt for European qualification. Aston Villa's season has been anything but predictable. Just when it was looking that Unai Emery's team was building momentum with a solid unbeaten streak, an unexpected and humiliating loss put brakes on their progress.

Aston Villa Aim to Get Back to Winning Ways

Their latest disappointment for Aston Villa came in the form of a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Crystal Palace, which followed a narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City that snapped a five-game Premier League winning streak.

Despite recent setbacks, Villa remain firmly in the race for a UEFA Champions League spot, sitting only three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea. Fulham are just one position below Villa in the table but trail them by six points.

Fulham's form has also been inconsistent, with just two wins in their last five league games. While their chances of qualifying for the Champions League have essentially faded, they are still in the mix for a potential UEFA Europa League return.

In the reverse fixture, Aston Villa rallied from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Fulham in a heated match where each side had a player sent off.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Saturday, May 3, at 12:30 PM BST/7:30 AM ET and 5 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.