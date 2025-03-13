Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Aston Villa will host Club Brugge to Villa Park on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash, aiming to secure their spot in the quarter-finals. The Villans claimed a 3-1 win in the first leg on Belgian soil and will be confident of finishing the job in front of their home supporters.

Having been the superior side in the opening match, Villa will be expected to deliver another dominant performance and ease into the next round. The key question is whether they can maintain their composure and secure a professional result. Meanwhile, Club Brugge will be frustrated with their underwhelming display at home.

Arsenal In a More Comfortable Zone

Their inconsistent form has been a concern, and they will need a near-perfect performance to turn the tie around. For the Blauw-Zwart, a bit of fortune might be necessary to pull off an upset, but only time will tell how the match unfolds.

Aston Villa will adopt a 4-2-3-1 setup against Club Brugge, with Emiliano Martinez in goal. Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will push forward from full-back positions, while Ezri Konsa and Axel Disasi secure the defense. John McGinn and Youri Tielemans control midfield, supporting Leon Bailey, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, and striker Ollie Watkins.

Club Brugge are set to deploy a 4-2-3-1 setup against Aston Villa, with Simon Mignolet in goal. Kyriani Sabbe and Maxim De Cuyper will operate as full-backs, while Joel Ordonez and Brandon Mechele anchor the defense. Hans Vanaken and Ardon Jashari will control midfield, supporting attackers Andreas Skov Olsen, Christos Tzolis, Casper Nielsen, and striker Gustaf Nilsson.

When and Where

The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, March 12. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Aston Villa vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.