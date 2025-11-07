Assurance Package: About 3M Singaporeans to Receive Cash Payouts of up to S$600 in December

Beginning on December 5, 2025, Singaporeans who are 21 years of age or older in 2026 will receive cash payments ranging from S$100 (US$77) to S$600.

The improved Assurance Package, which was unveiled in Budget 2023, includes this. Its goals are to assist Singaporean households in covering living expenses and to give lower- and middle-income households additional assistance.

Every December between 2022 and 2026, eligible Singaporeans receive the cash payments.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a media release on Friday, November 7, "In total, eligible Singaporeans will receive between S$700 and S$2,250 of Assurance Package cash over these five years."

Additionally, MediSave top-ups, Community Development Council Vouchers, and rebates are included in the upgraded Assurance Package.

Using their Singpass, Singaporeans can access the govbenefits website and verify their eligibility.

The finance ministry urged Singaporeans who have bank accounts with participating Singaporean banks to link their NRIC to PayNow by November 23.

By doing so, the ministry added, they would be able to get the money by December 5.

The main payment method used by the ministry for citizens who have connected their NRIC to PayNow via their bank is PayNow-NRIC.

By November 29, people who have a DBS, POSB, OCBC, or UOB bank account but no PayNow-NRIC-linked bank account can submit their bank account details on the govbenefits website.

Then, by December 16 of this year, they will get the cash benefits through GIRO.

The cash payment for individuals without a working bank account will be made through GovCash by December 22, 2025.

By using their payment reference number, which they can obtain by logging into the govbenefits website with their Singpass, NRIC, and passing the facial verification, Singaporeans who are enrolled in GovCash can withdraw their Assurance Package cash at any OCBC ATM on the island.

According to the ministry, one does not need an OCBC bank account in order to make an ATM withdrawal.

Additionally, GovCash users can use the LifeSG app to pay merchants by scanning their PayNow/NETS QR code, or if they later sign up for the service, they can use PayNow-NRIC to transfer money to their bank account.

"Eligible recipients will be notified via the gov.sg SMS Sender ID before and after the Assurance Package cash has been credited," said the ministry.

A letter will be sent to the address on the NRIC of recipients who do not have a Singpass-registered mobile number.

MOF urged the public to be cautious of scams, reminding them that government representatives will never call and request money transfers or bank login credentials.

People can contact the ScamShield hotline if they have any doubts about whether something is a scam.