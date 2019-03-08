Travel gets hospitable with the launch of Asia's first-ever YOTELAIR property, where travellers can relax, reconnect and get refreshed before, during or after their trip. Now officially open for bookings on www.yotel.com, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is splashing out with a great opening offer of only S$80 to welcome the first guests to this landmark destination hotel.

Every YOTELAIR property around the world is known for its convenience, accessibility and purpose-driven elements. Located in the newly-built Jewel Changi Airport, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is easily accessible among all four terminals at Changi and a convenient five-minute drive from Singapore Expo and Changi Business Park. Connecting important people to important places, the hotel functions as a perfect solution for guests scheduled for business meetings or long layovers between flights.

Catering to the flexible needs of guests, each of YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport's 130 smartly-designed cabins (YOTEL speak for hotel rooms) can be booked for a minimum of four hours which is perfect for short daytime layovers or overnight stays. The cleverly-designed cabins optimise space in all its Premium, Accessible and Family cabins. The brand features time-saving airline style self-check-in kiosks, reducing long queues and eliminating the hassle often associated with checking in.

A quality night's sleep sits at the core of YOTELAIR, known to give back essential time to busy travellers so they feel well-rested before, during or after their journey. Guests on a longer layover can wake up in the heart of Jewel, just minutes away from connecting terminals and gates. YOTELAIR's 24/7 gym and first-class amenities allow guests to recharge around the clock and make the most of their stay, regardless of the time of day.

The hotel boasts multifunctional spaces designed for co-working, exercise and relaxing, such as our signature Club Lounge, KOMYUNITI, which overlooks the world's tallest indoor waterfall. Coupled with countless options for entertainment, retail and dining nearby, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport makes an ideal base for those spending more than a few hours in transit.

"We are tremendously excited to open our first YOTELAIR in Asia here in Singapore, and even more so as it is within the beautiful Jewel Changi Airport," says General Manager, Norman Cross. "YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is set to become an integral gateway to the most prominent journeys in the world, championing the hotel experience for every modern traveller."

PRICING AND OPENING PROMOTION

Bookable for a minimum of four hours to overnight, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport offers three different cabin types – Premium Queen, Premium Queen Accessible and Family cabins, accommodating up to four guests.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is offering an opening promotion for overnight stays in a Premium Queen cabin and day let stays with rates starting from S$140 per night and S$80 respectively. For day let stays, a minimum of 4 hours is required to book, with a price increase of $25 every 2 hours.

UNPARALLELED ACCESS TO JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

The only hotel located inside Jewel Changi Airport, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport connects guests to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment options. Its prominent position offers stunning views of the lush four-storied Forest Valley and the majestic Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall. Guests will also be pleased to know that the 24/7 KOMYUNITI space in YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is also one of the vantage spots in the complex where guests will get to enjoy the nightly spectacular Rain Vortex Light & Sound show whilst they relax, have a drink or a bite to eat.

YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is accepting reservations for stays from 12 April onwards and all bookings can be made directly via its website www.yotelsingapore.com.