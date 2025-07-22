Asia's First Fully On-Chain Ticketed Music Festival Arrives as RaveDAO and PLVR Power Fabrik Asia's "Somewhere Out There"

Grammy-nominated musician Bonobo headlines Singapore's "Somewhere Out There" music festival, where every ticket is a 100% authentic, tradable digital collectible. Powered by RaveDAO and PLVR, the festival fuses international music, immersive art, and Web3 innovation at Fort Canning Park on August 16.

A new chapter in live entertainment launches in Singapore this summer as Somewhere Out There (SOT) becomes the first music festival in Asia to offer fully on-chain, 100% authentic digital tickets. This milestone comes to life through a partnership between RaveDAO, a Web3-native global community dedicated to music, art, and social impact; PLVR, the next-generation ticketing platform that empowers organizers, artists, and fans with full data transparency and control; and Fabrik Asia, a multi-award-winning experiential events agency.

Headlining the SOT main stage is Grammy-nominated artist Bonobo, performing in Singapore for the first time since 2018. Alongside Bonobo, the festival features a vibrant mix of global and local talent. The Evermore Main Stage promises a world-class audio-visual experience. The Roots Stage showcases the finest of Singapore's collectives, including Last Saturdays, Ice Cream Sundays, Groovetop, Blackout, and Soul Collective, offering audiences a deep dive into the city's creative energy. Festival-goers can also take a break at the Canopy Stage, a dedicated space for art, wellness, and creative exploration co-curated with Wild Pearl.

Interactive art installations around the "Evermore Tree" will showcase works by visual artists, including Erikartoon, Tasha & Alysha, glitter artist Polina Korobova, and fashion designer Putri Adif. A carefully curated food village will feature Singapore's creative culinary scene, adding flavor to the festival's multi-sensory experience

A New Standard for Festival Tickets in Asia

Every SOT ticket is created on-chain with PLVR's platform. Each ticket is securely authenticated and can be kept as a unique memento of the live experience. While fans can save or collect their tickets as proof of participation, the on-chain format also opens doors to potential future perks, rewards, or exclusive access as the ecosystem evolves. By making ticketing more transparent and secure, PLVR helps organizers and artists better understand their audiences while ensuring every fan enjoys a seamless, trustworthy way to be part of the celebration.

Connecting Communities, Inspiring Change

At Somewhere Out There, RaveDAO will work alongside regional collectives to help shape a locally rooted, immersive festival experience for Singapore. The SOT collaboration aligns with RaveDAO's vision to build a "local chapter" model, a global initiative connecting music lovers of all backgrounds on the same dancefloor, wherever they are, united by the belief that good vibes can drive positive change.

This vision is already taking shape, fueled by RaveDAO's recent global milestones, including a sold-out 3,000-pax night at Tomorrowland's Terra Solis desert resort in Dubai during Token2049. That anniversary celebration spotlighted an all-female techno roster, with DJ Nifra later calling it "nothing but good vibes, great energy, and insane stage design." With each event, the movement grows stronger, building bridges between cultures and proving that the dancefloor can be a force for unity and positive impact.

"Somewhere Out There is the perfect launchpad for our Singapore chapter," said Ron Yung, Operation Lead of RaveDAO. "Our role is to amplify the region's own collectives, linking their creativity with our global community so anyone, from any background, can share the same dancefloor and energy."

This momentum builds toward RaveDAO's headline event, ENL1GHT, on October 3 at Pasir Panjang Power Station during Token2049 and Formula 1 Singapore. ENL1GHT invites thousands into an iconic space that once powered the city. The venue's walls hold the story of Singapore's rise from darkness to brilliance. Built from necessity and scarred by history, every circuit and echo is a reminder that when people come together, something bigger happens.

Seamless Entry Powered by PLVR & Fabrik

All tickets for SOT are available exclusively through PLVR. With early-bird allocations already sold out, General Admission tickets are now available at SGD 128 and are selling fast. Each ticket includes a complimentary Heineken Silver.

"By teaming up with the award-winning experiential event agency at Fabrik, we're rolling out features that let them, and every future PLVR partner, stay laser-focused on creating one-of-a-kind experiences, while our platform quietly handles the heavy lifting behind the scenes. Under their guidance, we're developing solutions that set a new standard for seamless, data-rich event operations," said Marco Zhu, Growth Lead at PLVR.

"We're incredibly excited to be the first to introduce PLVR as our exclusive ticketing partners for Somewhere Out There. As a first-of-its-kind use of PLVR in Singapore, this marks a bold step forward in how we connect with our audiences. Blending culture and technology in a way that's uniquely Fabrik." — Bernhard Schwarz & Syahirah Din Kriukow, Co-Founder, Fabrik Asia

Looking Ahead: RaveDAO Singapore: ENL1GHT powered by DCS and its next-gen DeCard

Following Somewhere Out There, RaveDAO will bring its next flagship experience to Singapore with ENL1GHT, presented in partnership with title sponsor Decard by DCS, at Pasir Panjang Power Station on October 3.

Timed with the excitement of F1 and Token2049, ENL1GHT expects to gather 3,500+ music lovers for a night featuring a top 10 global headliner, special international guests, unexpected collaborations, and immersive light artistry in one of the city's most storied venues. DeCard users enjoy exclusive early ticket access to RaveDAO, up to 50% off early bird tickets, fast-lane entry, and more.

More than a festival, ENL1GHT continues RaveDAO's "Rave for Light" initiative, channeling event proceeds toward global causes centered on well-being, healing, and human potential. In Nepal, RaveDAO has partnered with Dr. Sanduk Ruit and the Tilganga Eye Centre to help fund over 400 life-changing cataract surgeries for remote communities. In Seattle, RaveDAO's support for Nalanda West brings mindfulness training and Buddhist teachings to over 150 people each year, helping cultivate mental clarity and emotional resilience.

By aligning entertainment with impact, RaveDAO ensures every ticket sold fuels not just a night of music but a ripple of global healing. This is nightlife with roots, grounded in something deeper than the drop.

Fans can join the waitlist for ENL1GHT via https://app.plvr.io/events/ravedao-singapore-enl1ght-20251003-sg (opening July 23).