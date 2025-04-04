Asian Police Forces Arrest Over 400 Suspects, Including 21 in Singapore, in Joint Operation Targeting Online Child Abuse

Twenty-one men were arrested in Singapore for sexual offences, sexual assault and the distribution of materials that show child sexual abuse, from February 24 to March 28.

The police said in a statement on Friday, April 4, that a 43-year-old man, who was among all the detained men – aged between 23 and 61 – allegedly paid a young female victim over a period of years to engage in sexual acts via live streaming.

Additionally, a 24-year-old man was also arrested for reportedly exchanging private photos with a young victim and threatening to post them online if she didn't provide them.

The police investigations revealed that both victims are foreign nationals who are stationed abroad.

The men are under investigation for possessing, producing, or disseminating items that depict child sexual abuse, sexual assault involving penetration, threatening to reveal private photos or recordings, having sex with a juvenile, and transmitting and selling pornographic materials.

They were nabbed during a five-week cross-border operation that included police from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand and targeted internet child sex.

In total, 435 people were taken into custody overall, and 109 more are helping with the investigations. They are made up of 19 women and 525 males, ages 13 to 68.

Over 550 electronic gadgets, including laptops, storage devices, and cell phones, were seized during 269 raids that were carried out in the six regions. Artificial intelligence-generated content about child sexual abuse was also seized.

Eleven of Singapore's 22 arrested men have been referred to the Home Team Community Assistance and Referral Scheme, where social workers will determine whether more assistance is necessary.

Senior Assistant Comissioner Yeo Yee Chuan, the deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department, stated that the dissemination of child sexual abuse content has increased in speed, scope, and anonymity due to the internet and technological advancements.

He stated that in order to dismantle these internet networks of child sex exploitation and stop their operations, strict cross-border enforcement and public-private cooperation are essential.