Asian Pianist Cao Son Nguyen, Sending Melodies from B&W keys

Cao Son Nguyen a piano guy from Vietnam has been making an impact in the piano melody with his impressive piano skills. He began playing piano at the age of 14 and quickly developed an aptitude for the instrument. In 2018 he began a YouTube channel and that has contributed to his fast-growing success. He has developed his skills to solidify his place as a captivating performer and a true master of new-age piano.

Since his childhood, Cao Son Nguyen has had a passion for music. He began learning the guitar but eventually realized that he was better suited to the piano. His skills quickly flourished and it was not long before Cao Son Nguyen decided to become a piano teacher. In 2017, he began sharing his gifts with others, teaching many kids to become proficient piano players. In 2018, however, he stopped teaching to focus on his university work and decided to take his skills to the platform of YouTube.

At only 20 years old, his internet presence helped him to be recognized as one of the most talented piano players and a rising star to watch.

As a YouTube content creator, Cao Son Nguyen is able to enjoy sharing his talents with the entire world. He has been awarded the precious silver play button by YouTube for the subscribers that he has gained. Alongside his career in YouTube, he works as a freelancer in digital marketing, using these skills to further boost his career.

Cao Son Nguyen's songs can also be found on platforms such as Sound Cloud and Spotify and have gained immense popularity there too. As a versatile musician, he is able to add his own flair to well-loved piano pieces and works very hard to continue to improve his skills as a pianist. This combination of natural talent and hard work is the key reason that Cao Son Nguyen continues to find his own ride in the music world. His achievements only continue to be recognized and it is never too late to listen to his melody from his black-and-white keys.