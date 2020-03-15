Asian-American bombshell Jojo Babie seems to be unstoppable when it comes to flaunting her assets on social media. The diva has shared another eye-popping photo of herself on her official Instagram handle taking the internet by storm. In her latest Instagram update, Jojo can be spotted barely wearing anything.

With only a string bikini to cover her private part, Jojo daringly went topless this time. The photo, which shows Jojo taking a selfie has garnered much attention from her fans worldwide. Jojo's fans love when the Asian dive flaunts her perky derriere as they are often mesmerised by her hot beautiful and curvaceous figure.

Jojo sets fire on the internet

Setting fire on the internet, the eye-popping topless photo has managed to grab above 78.2K views and a thousand comments within a short period. It looks like Jojo's secret to beauty and her curvaceous figure is because of her unusual workout routine. The diva posted the picture along with a caption that read, "Best thing about working out at home..I can wear whatever the F i want (socks from @1stphorm #1stphorm) What is everyone doing today? What are your weekend plans?!"

This isn't the first or last time Jojo making fans go gaga on the internet with her smoking hot looks. The Asian diva loves flaunting her hot body and assets and she often does to grab attention from her Instagram fans. Earlier, the diva slew in a sexy monokini leaving her followers spellbound by her beauty. Jojo looked like a goddess in the picture that racked up to a 108,000 likes on her official handle.

The Asian beauty is also known for promoting the energy drink Bang energy as a brand ambassador. Apart from modelling for her Instagram posts and brand advertisements, the diva is also popular for her hot and sexy content on her Onlyfans page.