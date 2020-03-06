The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cancelled the Asian Championships which was scheduled to take place next month in Uzbekistan because of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

The April 16-25 event, which was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan but shifted to neighbouring Uzbekistan last month, joins a long list of sporting events hit by the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year. The tournament schedule on the IWF website on Friday listed the meet in the country's capital Tashkent as cancelled.

Asian Championships cancelled

More than 98,000 people have been infected by the virus globally and more than 3,300 people have died. The virus which originated from central China has spread to more than 85 countries and the number may increase further in the coming days. Till now no vaccine for the virus has been found.

(With agency inputs)