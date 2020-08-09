Jojo Babie, the curvaceous Asian-American modeling sensation is back with another hot click. The bombshell has shared a picture of herself Saturday, Aug 8 on her social media account where she is seen wearing tight pants by 1st Phorm coupled with a sultry crop top.

Jojo's latest Instagram picture took the internet by storm as soon after it was uploaded. Her update has left fans drooling over her envious curves which were highlighted further by the 1st Phorm outfit she sported in the picture.

Garnering Thousands of Likes

The picture amassed thousands of likes and comments within a minute and more continue to pour in. Jojo's caption read: "Happy Saturday babies! Rockin one of my favorite @1stPhorm outfits, if you haven't already make sure to check out @1stPhorm summer collection." Lush greenery formed the background of the "too hot to handle" snap.

Jojo has always managed to make her fans go gaga by donning eye-catching and revealing outfits. However, her latest Instagram update, unlike any of her older posts, has her display less of her flawless skin.

Keeping Her Personal Life Private

When it comes to flaunting figure and her perky assets, there is none who can compete with Jojo. She has more than ten million followers on the photo-sharing platform. Apart from sporting hot outfits for her Instagram photoshoots, the diva treats her fans with hot Onlyfans videos online. She also does commercial advertisements for the energy brand Bang Energy.

On the personal front, Jojo has always managed to keep her private life a secret. No one actually knows who the Asian modeling queen's boyfriend is. It seems she is not in an open romantic relationship. Nor has the diva been involved in any relationship crisis. Check out the latest Instagram post of Jojo Babie that has set fire on the internet: