Asian-American Mom Injured in NYC Subway Robbery Might Not 'Make It,' Says Family

A New York mom who faced attempted robbery in a subway fell down a flight of stairs, suffering from serious head injuries. The woman named Than Htwe, 58, remained unconscious even after doctors performed brain surgery in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place on July 17.

Her husband Myint Shein and son Kyaw Zaw Hein said that doctors have informed them that she would not recover from her injuries and the family has decided to donate her organs for those in need.

A GoFundMe page was created for the woman's treatment and to cover the hospitalization charges and had raised $48,140 at the time of publishing. People who donated also wished the woman a speedy recovery in the comments section saying they're heart-broken to see her in such a condition.

The father-son duo have now closed their GoFundMe campaign and updated the page saying, ''We have decided to donate her organs for those who are in need.''

The police are still on the lookout for the brute who mugged Htwe in the NY subway and have released his photographs from the surveillance footage and asked residents to inform NYPD if they know the man.

The pictures show the man exiting the subway platform wearing a bandanna around his neck. Police also stated that the brute is an immigrant hailing from Myanmar.

Cops said that the woman and her son Hein, 22, were on their way to the doctor's clinic. The man attacked them from behind while they were walking up the stairs in the Canal Street Q train station.

The assailant first grabbed her son's bookbag, and the force made him slip down the stairs backwards and tried to hold on to his mother for safety. Both the mother-son duo fell from the flight of stairs but unfortunately Htwe ended up hitting her head on the ground causing serious injuries and remained unconscious.

The police said Htwe and her family were ''kind hearted and respectful'' people in their Brooklyn community and had moved to the U.S. in the hope to provide a better future to their son. ''All of us are heartbroken and shocked by how the events have turned out,'' they said.