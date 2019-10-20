Being born to parents who are wealthy Hollywood stars is the biggest stroke of luck. The child lives a stress-free life and is filled with plush money, properties and luxurious cars right from the beginning. However, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis confirmed they would do just the opposite. They plan to give away all their money to charity and will not keep a trust fund for their kids.

The couple are blessed with daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dmitri Portwood, 3. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he wants his children to work and make a living as none of his or Mila's inheritance would go to them. He wants them to stand on their own feet and make it in the world. If the kids want a life of luxury when they grow up, they have to earn it all themselves.

"My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it," Ashton said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. "And they'll never know it, because this is the only one that they'll know. I'm not setting up a trust for them," he continued. "We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," said Ashton Kutcher.

Thankfully, Ashton confirmed that though his kids won't receive inheritance in the form of money or properties, he and Mila would consider investing in their companies, if they start something on their own and they need to convince them with their business plan. ''If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it. But they're not getting trusts.''

Both Ashton and Mila had a tough beginning and grew up in less-than-wealthy families. The two made it on their own and now want their kids to follow the same path. Even Bill Gates has the same perspective as he revealed he would leave his three kids only $10 million each, which is just a tiny fraction of his bank account. He plans to give away the rest to charity.