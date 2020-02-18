Popular Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair died on Tuesday of a heart attack in Jakarta at the age of 40 on February 18. The death of actor Ashraf came as a shock to his family and fans. He has left behind star wife Bunga Citra Lestari. The news was confirmed by Doddy, manager of Ashraf's wife Lestari.

According to Doddy, Ashraf breathed his last at 4 am central Indonesian time. He had married Lestari in 2008 and the couple has a son Noah Aidan Sinclair, who is 10 years old. Ashraf had last updated his Instagram account three days ago. He was residing in Indonesia.

Ashraf worked in 'Gol & Gincu'

Ashraf became popular with his performance in the movie "Gol & Gincu" that was released in 2005. Later he became a household name after he took up television hosting roles. Ashraf was born in in the UK in September 1979. His younger brother, Adam is the husband of pop singer Yuna.

Ashraf's latest stint was for the ntv7's Box Office. He also played the host for programmes Astro Ria's Beat TV. He has acted in movies including SH3, Gol & Gincu, Saus Kacang and The Real Pocong. Ashraf was also seen in dramas including "Gol & Gincu The Series", another two-season series "Renjis" and drama titled "D[o]sa: Sacred Sin".

Five facts about Ashraf Sinclair

1) Ashraf was born in the UK to a British father Mohammed Anthony John Sinclair and a Malaysian mother Khadijah Abdul Rahman.

2) His full name was Ashraf Daniel Mohammed Sinclair.

3) Ashraf met singer Bunga Citra Lestari in Malaysia in April 2008 when she was promoting her album. Ashraf was then hosting Beat TV programme.

4) Ashraf is quite close to his sister Aishah, who is also a host. Ashraf along with his sister Aishah and one of his best friends, Sazzy Falak, set up an entertainment company titled SinclairFalak Sdn Bhd.

5) Two of Ashraf's movies Proksi and "J2:J Retribusi" will be released posthumously as both the movies are in the post-production stage. Proxy is directed by Zulkarnain Azhar and "J2:J Retribusi" is helmed by Nazim Shah and Nazrul Asraff Mahzan.